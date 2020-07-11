Tax filing deadline is July 15

MADISON, Wis. — The original mid-April tax deadline was extended three months to July 15 because of the pandemic.

The IRS said nearly 140 million Americans have already filed their tax returns this year, but more than 11 million are still waiting for their taxes to be processed.

Local tax experts say even if you haven’t had your taxes done in years, the time to do them is now.

