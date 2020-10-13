Tavern League suing Gov. Evers over emergency order limiting capacity at restaurants, bars

MADISON, Wis. — The Tavern League is reportedly suing Gov. Tony Evers regarding the state’s emergency order which limits the indoor capacity placed on bars and restaurants, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Under the emergency order, businesses and public gatherings in enclosed spaces are limited to 25% occupancy.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Sawyer County and looks to immediately block the order.

