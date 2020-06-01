Taste of Madison canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Jake Taylor by Jake Taylor

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 edition of Taste of Madison is now canceled.

In a news release, Madison Festivals, Inc., the non-profit that owns the event says this decision is because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Forward Dane reopening plan.

That plan limits the number of large public gatherings.

In stead of their annual Labor Day event, MFI is instead launching the ‘Taste of Madison Give Back Campaign.’

The campaign runs from June 1 to June 14, and will support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook It Forward.

Donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to a Taste of Madison vendor.

If you’re interested in donating you can click here, or go to the Taste of Madison website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments