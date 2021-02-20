Tanner W. Byholm

Tanner W. Byholm, age 25 of Glidden, WI passed away in a private plane accident in Janesville, WI on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Tanner was born Oct 4, 1995 in Ashland, WI the son of William L. and Rebecca M. (Eder) Byholm.

A graduate student from Chequamegon High School, he pursued a career in aeronautics earning his flight instruction certification from Fox Valley Technical College and later a degree from UW-Oshkosh. Tanner loved flying and shared that love with his family and friends, taking them up in the air as often as he could. He especially enjoyed sharing this love with his dad. He also enjoyed sharing a passion for racing with his dad, first as his biggest fan and then as a fellow competitor. Some of the best races to watch were the races when it was son vs. father. Recently, Tanner started getting into the hobby of competitive shooting. Traveling all over the Midwest competing. During the winter, Tanner took the pleasure of snowmobiling and snowboarding, especially on the many trips out west.

Tanner was a proud Marine Reservist, serving our country for 6 years before deciding to join the Air Force Reserve where he was selected to be an A-10 pilot, the plane of his dreams. He was a person that when you met him, you were drawn in by his presence. He thought of Everyone in his life and will be remembered by all who knew him.

Tanner is survived by his father Bill and stepmother Michelle (Suo), his mother, Rebecca Acosta, sister, Amanda Anderson, brother, Justin Pratt, sister, Eden Byholm, maternal grandparents, Ken & Diane Eder and Bill & Deb Ruth.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Mary Jane (Noskowiak) Byholm and his uncle, Thomas Byholm.

A funeral service for Tanner will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb 26 at the Lakewoods Resort (21540 Co Hwy M, Cable, WI 54821) with Deacon John Grek officiating with military honors to follow the service.

Visitation for Tanner will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Resort in Cable and continue until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association (300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637). (1-800-242-8721)

Funeral arrangements for Tanner have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.

