Tank truck leaking milk following rollover near Waunakee

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

freeimages.com

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a tanker truck carrying milk rolled over Tuesday morning near Waunakee.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 19 in the town of Springfield, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported, but milk was leaking out of the truck.

No lane closures have been reported at this time.

News 3 Now will update this article once more information is available.

