MADISON, Wis.– Tamra Ann Klongland, age 61, passed away from a brief and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1958, in Madison, the daughter of John and Arlene (Barnett) Ellingson.

Tammy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1977 and went on to graduate from UW-Madison. Tammy later attended UW-Whitewater where she received her Master’s in Counseling and Guidance. She was united in marriage to Kurtis Klongland on Aug. 7, 1982.

Tammy had a very successful career working in human resources for many years with Pleasant Company, Tomotheraphy and Alliant Energy, just to name a few. Before her retirement she worked part time at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She easily made many friends and was well respected among her peers. Tammy loved planting flowers, cooking, reading, socializing and hosting get-togethers with her family and friends.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Arlene; husband, Kurtis; daughters, Emily (Travis) Mai and Alison (fiancé, Chad Smith) Klongland; sister, Tenley (Tim) Williamson; and brother, Tom (Angi) Ellingson. She was preceded in death by her father, John Ellingson; and sister, Tracy Ellingson.

In keeping with Tammy’s wishes, a private family viewing was held. Special thank you to Dr. Elizabeth George for her many years of compassion and care as a physician and as a friend. Also a thank you to her special friend, Robin Zimmerman whose long and special friendship meant the world to Tammy.

Though Tammy will be dearly missed, her family is comforted in their belief that she is finally at peace and no longer suffering.



