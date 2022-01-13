Tammey Del Littlebear

by Obituaries

Tammey Littlebear, age 66 of Baraboo, Wisconsin walked on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Tammey was born March 5, 1955 in Baraboo the son of Mitchell and Janice (Markley) Littlebear.

Tammey is survived by sons, Isaiah Littlebear and Charles Littlebear; daughters, Cassandra (Abigail) Littlebear and Adrienne Littlebear; sisters, Debra Ann Sturdevant and Wendy Jo (Timothy) Williams-Hallmark; and grandchildren, Cedric, Carmen, Lylianna, Kyla, Abbie and Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Susan Littlebear and a nephew, Benjamin Gliecauf.

