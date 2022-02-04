Taiwan Little Eats serves up little eats with big flavor

Outside a school gate in Taiwan nearly 20 years ago, two boys rummaged through their pockets for money to buy braised pork and rice. They never imagined one day serving that same dish to eager Wisconsinites. Today, Min-hsiung Lin, who goes by Seven, and Kai-hsiang Chen offer this dish along with a variety of their favorite Taiwanese dishes and teas at their State Street shop, Taiwan Little Eats.

Along with fellow owners Christine Welch and Sue Welch (Lin’s wife and mother-in-law respectively), they were inspired by staples found at Taiwanese night markets, but they wanted to serve them in a cozy setting.

“Our original idea was to do it as a Taiwanese, hipster coffee shop feel,” says Christine Welch. The shop’s vibe embraces Wenqing, a combination of the words Wenyi, meaning literature and culture, and Qingnian, meaning youth. Think hipster but with more books and fewer beards.

Like at a coffee shop, orders are placed at the counter, where you can choose from “nibbles” and “little eats,” or opt for larger meals. The “nibbles” and “little eats” can be great to grab on the go, have as a small snack or share when ordering multiple items with a group. Larger meals, like the bento boxes — which add rice, a stewed egg, pickled carrots and broccoli to your protein of choice — are filling but won’t leave you uncomfortably full.

Chen serves as the culinary lead at Taiwan Little Eats. His flavors, like those found in the braised pork sauce used in several dishes, provide a unique combination of sweet and savory, with hints of spices like star anise. Chen, Lin and Christine Welch remember and miss these flavors from their time in Taiwan and were excited to bring them to Madison for those seeking new culinary experiences, as well as those missing a bit of home.

Chicken Dinner | Popcorn Chicken & Fried Chicken Cutlet

These Taiwanese street food staples are crunchy, salty and satisfying whether you choose the bite-sized or the giant versions. The popcorn chicken, a customer favorite, and the schnitzel-style chicken cutlet can be ordered solo and held in-hand for on-the-go convenience. They can also be served over rice or added to a bento box. Both are made from chicken breasts that are marinated, fried and tossed with a salt-and-spice mixture made in-house.

A Helping of History | Danzai Noodles

Danzai noodles, a savory noodle dish, were created in the late 1800s in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan, where Taiwan Little Eats owners Lin and Chen grew up. The oil noodles, similar to ramen noodles, were historically carried on shoulder poles by vendors who would assemble the snack-sized meals to order. Taiwan Little Eats’ take on this savory noodle dish includes braised pork, bean sprouts, shrimp and a creamy soy-stewed egg, all in a broth.

Crustacean Craving | Pineapple Shrimp Balls

Christine Welch fondly remembers pineapple shrimp balls from her time in Taipei, where she and Lin met. Years later, after she moved to Madison and opened Taiwan Little Eats, the dish was at the top of her list of things to add to the menu. While their take on the snack isn’t quite the same as what is traditionally served in Taiwan, Welch thinks it’s even better. Lightly battered and fried shrimp are tossed in a sweet mango sauce and paired with cubes of pineapple.

What’s Your Cup of Tea?

Choosing a tea may take longer than choosing your meal at Taiwan Little Eats. Selecting one of four main tea leaves is just the first step of many. Your options then include adding seasonal flavorings, opting to make it a milk tea and taking it iced or hot. Items like lychee jellies or sweet red beans can be added, or you can choose tapioca to make yours a boba or bubble tea, a Taiwanese creation. If you want a recommendation, owner Christine Welch suggests pouchong — an oolong tea from the Alishan Mountains in central-southern Taiwan. “You just have to try it,” says Welch, who shares that it is not a very popular tea, but only because people here do not yet recognize the name.

Find Taiwan Little Eats: 320 State St., 608-251-8529, taiwanlittleeats.com

Marissa DeGroot is a contributing writer to Madison Magazine.

