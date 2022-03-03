T-Pain announces ‘Road to Wiscansin’ tour with final stop in Milwaukee

by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — T-Pain is headed to Wiscansin this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer announced his 2022 tour Thursday morning titled “The Road to Wiscansin Tour.” The month-long tour starts in California in May and ends with a show at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on June 11.

My presale tickets to The Road to Wiscansin Tour are on sale now!!!! Use the password WISCANSIN2022 for early access link in bio 🎉🎉 #Wiscansin pic.twitter.com/Q5VMylOp0D — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 3, 2022

T-Pain’s ties to the Badger State date back to 2008 when he delivered the lines “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” on his song “Can’t Believe It.”

In the years since, T-Pain has turned the off-kilter pronunciation of Wisconsin into a branding opportunity.

On the 10-year anniversary of the song’s release, T-Pain launched Wiscansin University — a clear reference to Wisconsin’s flagship state university — as a platform to sell merchandise. His tour announcement came alongside updates to the university-themed website, which now declares T-Pain the dean of the school.

“Prior to leading the illustrious Wiscansin University, Dr. Pain overcame many obstacles early on as a rambunctious young adult in the sunny city of Tallahassee,” T-Pain’s mock staff biography reads on the site. “Pain is known for introducing some of the institution’s widely popular areas of study including Intro to Chopping and Screwing, Accounting for Strippers, and The Art of Being Sprung. After many years of outstanding service in the academic world, Dr. Pain was inducted as the 22nd dean of Wiscansin University.”

The site lists several of T-Pain’s previous collaborators as alumni of Wiscansin University, has merchandise available for sale and lists the full 2022 tour schedule. There are also plenty of other easter eggs to find while scouring the site’s “Campus Life,” “Academics,” and “Alumni” pages.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now with the code WISCANSIN2022.

