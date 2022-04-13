T.J. Bollers turning heads during spring ball

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Last year during spring ball, T.J. Bollers was introduced to Wisconsin football. The true freshman was adjusting to life in college, as well as the speed of Badger football.

“Plain and simple he’s a baller” He is TJ Bollers. And the sophomore outside linebacker is turning heads during spring ball. #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/1zeEL3pOMf — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 11, 2022



This season Bollers has been playing like a veteran and people are taking notice.

Nick Herbig – Wisconsin Junior

T.J. Bollers – Wisconsin Freshman

Kaden Johnson – Wisconsin Sophomore

Darryl Peterson – Wisconsin Freshman

