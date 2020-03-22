Sylvia Pauline Wiensch

MADISON, Wis. – Sylvia Pauline Wiensch passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20,,2020, with her two children holding her hands.

Pauline was born in Chippewa Falls, Wis. on the second of January. She attended a one room school in Chippewa County, Wis. Spending her senior year in high school living in Anchorage, Alaska, she had great adventures and graduated as the salutatorian of her class. After high school she attended and graduated from the Minneapolis School of Art. In 1952, she married the late Dale J. Wiensch.

Over the years, Pauline worked as a clothing designer, real estate agent, and most importantly, a full-time mother. Believing in giving to the community and those less fortunate, Pauline also worked as a volunteer hospice worker, adult literacy tutor, for the National Wildlife Health Center, and in many other volunteer positions throughout her lifetime.

Pauline was a very loving person, especially loving children. She was a wonderful mother and adored her grandchildren. She was a kind and compassionate person, voracious reader, NY Times crossword puzzle player, accomplished bridge player, beautiful knitter, and someone always up for an adventure. Pauline had a great sense of humor and loved hearing a good joke.

She instilled in her children the love of reading, and spent countless hours reading to her grandchildren. Her sage advice was to seize the moment and not be afraid to try new things and take advantage of opportunities that knock on your door.

“Don’t live your life with regrets for the opportunities you failed to take.” She also recommended physical work when feeling low, saying “If you’re feeling down, get up and clean your house.” Toward the end of her life, the only card game she could play was Kings in the Corners, which she played enthusiastically. She was loved by her family, who will always miss her.

Pauline is survived by her children, Tom Wiensch (Cheryl Campbell) of Rhinelander, Wis. and Ann (Guy) Wilson of Madison; her grandchildren, Carly Wilson and Austin Wilson, both of Madison; and her brother, David Raihle of Chippewa, Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Paul H. Raihle and Sylvia C. Raihle (nee Havre); her brother, Richard Raihle; and her sisters, June Esklund and Alys Melton.