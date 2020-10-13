Sylvia Elaine Richardson

Sylvia Elaine Richardson, age 85, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Oct., 11, 2020 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

She was born in Wheeler, Wi. on Aug. 2, 1935 to the late Vernon and Julia (Loback) Anderson. She enjoyed her life growing up on the family farm and graduated from Colfax High School in 1953. She went on to attend U.W. River Falls after graduation. It was there she met her future husband, Claire Richardson. They married June 11, 1955 and spent over 62 years together before his passing on Sept. 17, 2017.

Sylvia and Claire moved to Texas where Claire served in the U.S. Air Force. They returned to Wisconsin and in 1959 Sylvia began her career in teaching. Sylvia taught in one room elementary schools and also public schools in Wisconsin until 1965. At that time, she chose to stay at home and raise her family. Claire and Sylvia made their home in Prairie du Sac for over 52 years. Sylvia used her talents to create an amazing, loving home. The door was always open to all and everyone was made to feel like a part of the family. Her days were spent gardening and canning, cooking and baking, quilting and sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the apples of her eyes. Her sewing skills were impeccable, and the family is blessed to have many of her masterpieces. It was her passion.

Sylvia and Claire had a love of dancing and would clear the room, bring out the record player and then would teach their daughters and friends of their daughters to dance. She enjoyed the many connections she made; her neighborhood friends of over 50 years, Sunday Rummikub games with the ladies, and the family like feeling at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac, where she was an active member.

As her girls grew older, Sylvia continued her passion for teaching by working as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher at Grand Avenue School. In later years Sylvia and Claire purchased H & R Block Tax franchises and worked together at the offices that they owed until they sold the last franchise in 2012.

Sylvia and Claire enjoyed summer camping trips with their girls and spending time at their family vacation home in Cable. Together they traveled throughout the U.S. and to many foreign countries. Their foreign travels often involved visiting their foreign exchange daughters that they hosted while their girls were in high school.

She is survived by three daughters, Robertta “Bobbi” (Brad) Von Behren, Jo Anna (Scott Richard) Breunig, Mary Richardson; 10 grandchildren, Nickie (Jay) Fisher, Scott (Gwen) Dyrud, Megan (Jordan) Frey, Shea (Ben) Ganser, Casey (Erin Ballweg) Schroeder, Abby (Devon) Rogers, Erin Breunig, Jack Gorsuch, Darcy (Austin Edmunds) Richard and Kari (Orlando Cantu) Richard; 6 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Olin Frey, Dylann and Marli Fisher, and Henry “Hank” and Calvin “Cal” Ganser; foreign exchange daughters, Irma Gonzalez of El Salvador and Lore Ebeling of Australia as well as a sister, Alice Kleven of Red Wing MN.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Wussow and foreign exchange daughter, Anne Polart of France.

Sylvia will be remembered for her generosity, constant support, comforting smile, warm heart, plentiful hugs, the ability to make friends wherever she went and her marvelous dance moves. So……. start the music mom, it’s your time to dance.

A private family service will be held with interment in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. A Celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held at a later date.

Sylvia’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their loving care and accommodations.