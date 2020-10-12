Sylvia Ann Goke

Sylvia Ann Goke, 83, of Platteville, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Private family burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sylivia’s name to Agrace Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing respected during your time at the funeral home at church.

Sylvia was born on April 12, 1937 in Granton, Wisconsin, the daughter or Jim and Irma (Bartz) West. She graduated from Neillsville High School and attended UW – Stout, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Home Economics. She taught many students in many places, such as, Elva Strum, Darlington, and Monroe. In 1961 she was united in marriage to Lester Goke in Granton, WI. Sylvia and Lester lived in numerous town due to Lester’s job with the Soil Conservation Service. While they were living in Fairfax, VA, Sylvia began her second career working as a Pharmacy Tech, which she continued to do for 10 years.

Sylvia enjoyed baking cookies, golfing, and sewing. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Lutheran Church of Peace, where she was a very active member; attending mission trips, serving on church council, helping with Sunday School, and the Women’s Circle. Most of all, Sylvia enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Lester, visiting 70 different countries and wintering in Florida for over 25 years. In their travels she made so many lifelong friends which she kept in contact with to this day. Anyone that knew Sylvia loved her, she had a heart of gold, and you knew you held a special place in her heart.

Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, Lester; daughter, Ann Goke-Bonner, special son-in-law, Robert Bonner, and their children, Christopher and Matthew Bonner; son, Jon (Kathleen) Goke, and their children Ryan (Jennifer) Goke, Dylan Goke, and Tyler Crowell; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Lucas Goke; sisters, Janice Voight, Carol (Dick) Wallner, and Bridget Mack; sisters-in-law, Judy Goke and Florence “Fluff” Goke; and brother-in-law, Clair Barth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Alan Voight, Tom Mack, Roger Goke, David Goke, and Gary Goke; and sister-in-law, Doris Barth.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Park Place, Southwest Health oncology and med-surge staff, and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.