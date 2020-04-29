Sylvester J. “Bear” Annen

MADISON – Sylvester J. “Bear” Annen, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1926, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of George and Salome (Paltz) Annen.

Bear served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Alice Staubli on Oct. 3, 1953. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Madison, retiring after 40 years of service. Bear enjoyed hunting and going to his cottage. He loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and having garage sales. He was always quick with a joke or when he turned in his ear. We were told once that you are one person away from knowing everyone in the world; well it seemed Bear was that one person that knew everyone, and everyone knew Bear. Of course Bear will be missed, but more importantly he will be remembered.

Bear is survived by his son, Dennis (Cathie) Annen; daughter, Cindy Annen; grandchildren, Lissa Annen, Jake Annen, Sydney (Alex Bower) Annen and Peyton Annen; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Annen, Adelynn Annen, Mirabella Annen and Waylon Bower; brother, Daniel Annen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; grandchild, Aaron Michael Annen; sister, Esther (Victor) Blum; brother, Clarence (Helen) Annen; and sister-in-law, Shirley Annen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

