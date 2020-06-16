Sylvee box office to reopen Friday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — The Sylvee’s box office will reopen Friday after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the Madison venue’s Facebook page.

With the exception of July 3, the box office will be open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who want to refund their physical tickets or purchase tickets to any remaining shows on the venue’s calendar.

The Sylvee will also sell merchandise for all of the Frank Production venues, including face masks and beer as part of its Concert in a Box special.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments