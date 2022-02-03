Sydney Hilliard steps away from Wisconsin women’s basketball

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel 3000

MADISON, Wis. — Marisa Moseley and Wisconsin women’s basketball will be without one of there best players. Sydney Hilliard has taken temporary leave of absence from the team to focus on a personal matter.

“Sydney has the support of our entire program while she is away from the team for this period of time,” head coach Marisa Moseley said. “She knows we are all here for her.”

There is no timetable for the junior guard’s return to the team.

