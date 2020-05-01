Sybil K Hutchinson

Sybil Kay (Mimetz, Starczynski) Hutchinson, aged 69, died suddenly on April 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Sybil was born on September 19, 1950 and lived virtually her entire life in Verona, WI. Sybil graduated from Verona High School in 1968 and went on to work for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 2013.

Sybil was a kind and gentle woman who was loved and respected by so many. She was a doting grandmother to and is survived by Justin, Danielle, and Mikaela; she treasured every opportunity to spend time with her great grandchildren, Landen, Liliana, and Rhea. She is also survived by niece, Darcy Mimetz; and nephew, Damian Mimetz. Sybil loved to travel and made several memorable trips with her long-time friend, Cathy. She recently laid her beloved dog Seymour to rest.

Sybil was preceded in death by her son, Michael Starczynski; parents, Roman J., Virginia (Anderson) Mimetz; brother, Ronald J. “Butch” Mimetz; as well as aunts and uncles.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no funeral services are planned. Private burial will be held at a later date.

“Those we love truly never leave us. There are things that death cannot touch.” Jack Thorne