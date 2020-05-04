Sword-wielding man cuts neighbor while complaining about loud music, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly cut a man in the face with a sword.

The victim responded to a banging on his apartment door around 11:45 p.m. When the victim opened his door, he sae 47-year-old George S. Hanson in the hallway armed with a knife and sword. According to an incident report, Hanson swung the sword at the victim and hit him with it, causing a minor injury.

Officials said the victim pushed his door shut, locked it and called 911. The victim said Hanson used his knife to damage the victim’s door before police arrived.

Hanson was still in outside of the victim’s apartment when police arrived. He claimed he had the weapons for self-protection and that he didn’t want to hurt anyone. Hanson told police he wanted the victim to turn down some music that he considered to be too loud.

Police arrested Hanson on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and battery.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments