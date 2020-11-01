Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Associated Press by Associated Press

Police in Quebec City have arrested a 24-year-old man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with sword on suspicion of killing two people and wounding five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel.

The city’s police chief says the attack on randomly chosen victims went on for nearly 2 1/2 hours late Saturday while officers pursued the man armed with a katana throughout the city’s downtown core on foot. Police say their initial information indicates the motive was personal and not terrorism.

Police had warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for the man. Police say the five injured people are being treated and are expected to survive. Police say the suspect is from the Montreal area.

