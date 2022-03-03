Switzerland crowned 2022 World Cheese Champions

Michael Spycher, a cheesemaker at Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Switzerland has done it again, being crowned the Cheese World Champion at World Championship Cheese Competition for the second time in a row for his Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP.

“What to say, we did it again,” a representative from Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus said when accepting the trophy. “We are convinced about the quality of our skills in cheese production.”

Spycher previously won in 2020 and 2008 for the same cheese.

“Coincidentally I was in [Spycher’s] dairy today, and I said ‘Michael, do you have room enough for a third [trophy]?’” Benjamin Vogel, a finance and sales manager for Spycher says. “He told me I was ridiculous. I just told him ‘lets see,’ so this is incredible.”

Another Swiss cheesemaker, ​​Hans Näf, took home second place for his Appenzeller Mild-Würzig, while Othmar Pichler and his team from Austria landed in third place for its Erzherzog Johann cheese.

While Wisconsin didn’t take home any of the top three prizes, seven of the top 20 cheeses came from the Badger state, including the Grand Cru made by Roth Cheese in Monroe.

You can check out the full results here, including the new category of cheese curds, where Wisconsin cheesemakers won the top five spots.