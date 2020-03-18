Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home.

But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy.

In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud.

Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments