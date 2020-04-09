Sweet Potato and Quinoa Cakes

Site staff by Site staff

Base recipe

Makes 8 patties

2 cups steamed sweet potato (about 1 large sweet potato or 2 small)

4 cups cooked quinoa

4 flax eggs (1 flax egg is 1 T ground flax seed mixed with 3 T water)

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup tahini

1 tablespoon salt

4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Prepare steamer, bring water to a boil then reduce to a simmer and steam peeled and quartered sweet potatoes until tender, approximately 20 minutes. Allow to cool.

2. Cook quinoa according to cooking instructions. Allow to cool.

3. Mash sweet potato in a small bowl using a fork.

4. Prepare flax eggs by mixing 4 tablespoons of ground flax meal with 3/4 cups of water. Place in the fridge to set for 5-10 minutes.

5. Add quinoa, nutritional yeast, and salt to a bowl and combine.

6. Remove flax eggs from the fridge and add in tahini and apple cider vinegar or lemon juice.

7. Add the mashed sweet potato and flax egg mixture to the quinoa, stir well to combine. Be careful not to over mix.

8. Form patties to the size of your liking ( I find it’s helpful to wear latex or vinyl gloves during this step if you have them). Place on a baking sheet or plate for storage.

9. Heat a pan or skillet to medium-high heat with about a tablespoon of your oil of choice.

10. Fry cakes about 3-5 minutes on either side until a golden brown color is achieved.

11. Eat immediately, store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or wrap individually in plastic wrap and store in the freezer for another time.

Notes: I like the versatility of this recipe because it can be made either sweet or savory by the toppings you use. For a sweet breakfast, enjoy with fresh fruit and maple syrup or jam.

If you want to make it savory, try some of these toppings:

Refried beans, sauteed vegetables, salsa and avocado.

Hoisin sauce and an Asian slaw

Chickpeas, sauteed eggplant and zucchini, diced tomatoes and olives

Or use as a patty for a burger with all the fixings

If you know that you want to make the recipe explicitly sweet or savory add the following:

Sweet- Add 1/2 cup brown or coconut sugar and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Savory- Add 1/2 cup small diced onion, 1 small diced jalapeno, 3 tablespoons of minced garlic and any other spices you might enjoy

Have fun making this recipe your own!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments