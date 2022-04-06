Swadley wins re-election as mayor of Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton mayor Tim Swadley has won another term after defeating his challenger with more than two-thirds of the vote Tuesday night.
Swadley defeated Sharon Mason-Boersma with 67.8 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night.
Stoughton Mayor
Tim SwadleySharon Mason-Boersma
-
Tim Swadley *Winner
67.8%
1,707
-
Sharon Mason-Boersma
32.2%
810
* Incumbent
2,517
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Swadley was first elected mayor of Stoughton in 2018 and will now serve another four-year term.
