Swadley wins re-election as mayor of Stoughton

Tim Swadley

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton mayor Tim Swadley has won another term after defeating his challenger with more than two-thirds of the vote Tuesday night.

Swadley defeated Sharon Mason-Boersma with 67.8 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Last updated:

Swadley was first elected mayor of Stoughton in 2018 and will now serve another four-year term.

