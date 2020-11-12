Suzanne “Sue” Doris Joslyn

Suzanne “Sue” Doris Joslyn, 82, of Platteville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Epione Pavilion Care Center in Cuba City, WI, from a heart condition.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Funeral services will also be streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private family graveside services will held at the Wauwatosa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Suzanne D. Joslyn Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. On behalf of the family, those in attendance will be asked to wear a protective face covering and to follow social distancing during your time at the funeral home.

Sue was born on June 12, 1938 and raised in Wauwatosa, WI. She is the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Mieritz) Langlois. Sue attended Wauwatosa High School and secretarial school after graduation. She met and married Robert “Bob” Joslyn in 1959 and raised four children: Richard, Steven, Patricia, and Peter. Over their more than 27 years of marriage the family lived in Wauwatosa, WI, Platteville, WI, Rockford, IL, and Glen Ellyn, IL. Sue enjoyed working for several companies through those years, including Kohl’s, Sears (for a few years at the Sears Tower in downtown Chicago), and as a receptionist for the DuPage County Juvenile Probation department, but she was most proud of her main job as MOM! She retired from DuPage County in June 2003 and came to Platteville to enjoy retirement near her daughter Patti and her family. Sue loved being an active member of First English Lutheran Church. She volunteered with the Busy Hands group, helped with folding/mailing the church bulletins, and attended a bible study. Sue also loved being a part of the local chapter of the Red Hats. She especially enjoyed the monthly events and socializing.

Sue’s greatest loves were her family and friends. She was devoted to all of them and never missed an occasion to send a birthday, anniversary, or get well card. Her devotion to friendships was most evident with her special group of six childhood best friends as they continued to celebrate life together throughout more than 70 years!

Sue is survived by three of her children, Rick (Laura) Joslyn, Patti (Lee) Eggers, and Peter (Christel) Joslyn. Sue loved her six grandchildren dearly, Sara & Mandy Joslyn, Andy & Emily Eggers, and Daniel & Mackenzie Joslyn. Sue is also survived by her only sibling, Bill, St. Petersburg, FL, and her niece Christina Langlois and nephew Grant (Cathy) Langlois and their children.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, son Steven, sister-in-law Carol Cutshall, and former spouse Robert.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeff White and the amazing staff at Epione Pavilion that have been angels and loved her for the past two years like family, especially during these times of COVID. Thank you also to Deacon Bill Bussan, Matt Melby, and everyone at Melby Funeral Home for making mom’s wishes a reality. We love you, Mom, and we are comforted knowing that you are at peace.