SUV with keys left inside stolen from outside Madison restaurant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone stole a rental car Friday afternoon in the the time it took two co-workers to order lunch at a west side sandwich shop.

Officers were dispatched to the Milio’s Sandwich location at 6698 Odana Rd. around noon.

The co-workers said they came out of the restaurant to find their 2021 Nissan Armada rental SUV missing, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. Police said keys to the vehicle were left inside a cup holder.

Last year, MPD received 639 stolen auto reports. Of those, 345 had keys inside of them or readily accessible and 115 of the vehicles were running at the time they were stolen, the release said.

Police said the 639 stolen autos from 2020 represented 46.9% increase from 2019.

