SUV, other items stolen in early-morning hours from west Madison home, MPD says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar made off with a vehicle and other items from a west Madison home early Monday morning, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a home burglary at 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Tumalo Trail.

According to the report, an SUV, along with a handbag and car keys were stolen from the home. The SUV was taken from the garage.

Police said the victim thought a garage door may have been left unsecured.

