SUV crashes into Madison Metro bus, sending it off the road

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — A SUV hit a Madison Metro Tuesday night, sending it off the road and into a retaining wall near West Towne Mall.

Madison police said the crash happened after the SUV failed to stop at a red light at Odana and Gammon Roads at 10:41 p.m.

The driver of the SUV and its three passengers were taken to hospitals for minor injuries. The driver was processed on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and was cited for several traffic violations.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The only passenger on the bus wasn’t hurt.

