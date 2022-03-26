Suspicious object on McKee Road was non-functional, destroyed

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s officials gave further details on a suspicious object found near McKee Road Friday.

Madison police were called to the area of McKee Road near Maple Grove Drive around 7 p.m. and stayed at the scene for several hours. Dane County’s Hazardous Device Unit took over the investigation.

On Saturday, officials said the object they found was non-functional and was destroyed, but investigators do not know its origin.

