Suspects sought in Mineral Point catalytic converter thefts

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a vehicle tied to multiple catalytic converter thefts early Monday morning.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said the people in the vehicle were involved in stealing catalytic converters in Mineral Point between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office did not specify how many catalytic converters were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-930-9500 extension 2.

