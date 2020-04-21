Suspects abandon stolen car, shots fired, police say

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are investigating after a report of shots fired. Callers reported hearing gunshots on Kent Lane just before midnight Monday.

Police say this occurred just after several teens abandoned a stolen car. A Honda Accord, taken from a Sun Prairie residence on April 10th, was found damaged, and was missing a wheel. According to police, it appears a crash took place somewhere else and the thieves drove it as far as they could before leaving the Honda.

As the suspects ran, witnesses told police one fired a handgun back towards the Accord. Madison Police officers, with help from Town of Madison Police, established a perimeter, as a Verona Police K9 led a track.

Police say a shell casing was recovered, but no suspects were found.

