Suspected impaired driver crashes through Goodman Center, Madison police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A man is facing an impaired-driving charge after he reportedly drove into an east Madison building Monday night, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said 31-year-old Patrick S. Casey drove into the Goodman Center on Waubesa Street at about 10:30 p.m.

According to the report, the first officer at the scene reported a black sedan had crashed through a brick wall and was halfway inside the Goodman Center. Casey, who was cooperative, admitted to drinking but also said he had been having trouble with his brakes.

Casey was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police said the Goodman Center sustained significant damage.

In a post to social media Tuesday, Goodman Center leaders said Vogel Bros. Building Co. is cleaning up the mess and assessing the damage.

“Not how we wanted to start our Tuesday morning, but we’ll rebuild,” the post said.

The Goodman Center said no one was hurt in the crash.

