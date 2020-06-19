Suspected drunk driver escapes police custody, still on the run

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

DEFOREST, Wis. — Authorities say they’re looking for a man who ran from State Troopers after being arrested for drunk driving.

The State Patrol says 25-year-old James J. Esposito of Channahon, Illinois was arrested for first offense OWI just after midnight at Mile Marker 127 on Interstate 39/90/94.

At around 2 a.m., Esposito reportedly escaped custody and ran off on County Highway V and River Road, toward DeForest.

He was last seen still in handcuffs, barefoot and wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt and blue shorts. He’s described as a 5’8″ white male, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and call 911 immediately.

