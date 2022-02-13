Suspected drunk driver crashes into Monona Red Robin

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MONONA, Wis. — A driver crashed into a Red Robin early Sunday morning, Monona police said.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday at 6522 Monona Dr.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said a small SUV collided with the northwest side of the restaurant. The vehicle had left Monona Drive before hitting the building.

The Red Robin was not open and was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Police said the driver, a 27-year-old woman, admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the crash. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired – first offense; and failing to keep her vehicle under control.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.