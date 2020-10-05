Suspected drunk driver crashes into Middleton church

Jake Taylor by Jake Taylor, Jaymes Langrehr

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police say one person is in the hospital Monday morning after crashing their car into St. Bernard’s Church on Parmenter St. in Middleton.

The Middleton Police Department says the crash was caused by “driver behavior” and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The church’s pastor, Father Brian Wilk, says he was woken up by a call from the church’s maintenance staff about 10 minutes after the crash.

“There was glass debris sprayed into the church, a lot of the brick work damaged, the wall, it was not a pretty scene,” said Fr. Wilk.

He says the primary damage to the church was to its stained glass, which is not easy to replace.

“Frankly, I’ve never had to go out and get stained glass,” Fr. Wilk said. “It takes some time to get done, it’s not something everybody does.”

Fr. Wilk says he expects they’ll be able to clean up most of the damage Monday. Other than one pillar that was reinforced by the fire department overnight, the building is still structurally sound. The church expects to still be able to hold morning mass on Tuesday.

