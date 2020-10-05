Suspected drunk driver arrested following downtown Madison crash, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash early Sunday morning.

Police said Bo S. Feuling, 24, of Oregon, was driving the wrong way on John Nolen Dr. near North Shore Dr. when the crash happened.

Police said Feuling’s vehicle was headed outbound in the inbound lanes of the road around 3 a.m.

A 38-year-old man from Middleton told police he tried to avoid Feuling’s vehicle.

Neither driver suffered serious injuries. A passenger in Feuling’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding, the release said.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

Feuling was also cited for driving against traffic and operating after suspension, the release said.

No mugshot of Feuling was immediately available.

