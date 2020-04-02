Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into hospital

PORTAGE, Wis. — A 70-year-old man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into Divine Savior Hospital in Portage early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. after a truck hit the front doors of the hospital, Richard Hoege, the assistant chief of the Portage Police Department said.

Police arrested Raymond W. Wade, of Endeavor, on suspicion of 5th offense operating while intoxicated and violation of a state health order.

No one was injured.

The incident did not disrupt the hospital’s ability to treat patients, Hoege said.

