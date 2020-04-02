Suspected drug dealer arrested after two women said he pointed handgun at them, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A suspected drug dealer was arrested Wednesday night at 10:17 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court.

According to an incident report, two women said he pointed a handgun at them while all three were inside of a car.

Adrien A. Sadler, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver schedule I, II, III, battery and on warrants.

The victims were acquainted with Sadler, police said.



