Suspected drug dealer arrested after being stopped with cocaine, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Henry P. Allen, a 39-year-old from Madison, was arrested Tuesday evening after being stopped with a substantial amount of cocaine, according to a police incident report.

The release said Allen is well-known to members of Dane County Narcotics Task Force. He was pulled over by the task force and Madison police on Highway 30.

Allen had nearly 127 grams of cocaine, which detectives indicated has a street value of $12,700.

The task force has been investigating Allen after he bailed out of jail in August 2018.

The release said new tentative charges include delivery of heroin – two counts, delivery of cocaine – two counts, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping.

