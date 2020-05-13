Suspected cocaine dealer arrested at Madison gas station, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested last week following a drug investigation.

According to an incident report, Verdell L. Thomas, 20, was taken into custody on a probation violation. He will be charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The report said Thomas was a suspected cocaine dealer who had a handgun, drugs and nearly $6,500 cash on him when he was arrested at a gas station on Nakoosa Trail last Thursday.

Officials said MPD SWAT and the East District Community Police Team served a warrant on an apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road once he was in custody.

Police said another warrant was served at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street.

Thomas has connections to both addresses, according to the release.

Officials said cocaine, meth and marijuana were seized during the searches.

