Suspected cocaine dealer arrested at Madison gas station charged with drug, gun crimes

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was charged Wednesday in a five-count indictment with drug crimes.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Verdell Thomas, 20, distributed crack cocaine three times in April. The release also said he possessed crack cocaine with intent to distribute on May 7, when he also had a loaded 9mm pistol during a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each crack cocaine charge, 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal law requires that any sentence imposed on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the charge of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

