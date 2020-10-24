Suspect unknown after vehicle is shot at while driving in Madison, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle, occupied by five people including two children, was shot at while driving on S Stoughton Road early on Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

At around 1:39 a.m., police responded reports of shots being fired when shortly after a victim called to report they were shot at. The victim’s vehicle was hit by four bullets by a red SUV.

Five people were in the victim’s vehicle at the time on the shooting, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-old children. None of the victim vehicle’s occupants were injured.

After the shooting the suspect SUV drove off in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

