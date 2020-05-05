Suspect still at large in Badger Lane homicide; police say shooting was likely targeted

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — The Town of Madison Police Department announced the suspect in Monday night’s shooting is still at large.

According to the news release, the victim was “brutally shot” by the suspect on the 2600 block of Badger Lane and that the person was likely targeted.

Police also said the public should “be concerned and vigilant knowing there is a homicidal suspect in our community.”

Authorities said other people were in the area during the incident and may or may not have been involved. Those who know their names or have other information are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Officials have also asked homeowners and businesses in the area with video surveillance systems to contact the Town of Madison Police Department at 608-210-7262.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.