Suspect pointed gun at woman driving on East Washington Avenue, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A woman told police that someone in a vehicle pointed and waved a handgun at her Saturday night while she was approaching the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Lien Road.

According to an incident report, the woman was driving on East Washington Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when a light colored small vehicle pulled up beside her. The woman told police one of the occupants started waving and pointing a gun at her.

The woman drove off and called police.

Madison police officers checked the area, but they did not find the vehicle. The woman said she was unable to describe the suspect.

The woman was not injured, according to the report.

