Suspect in Wisconsin Dells shooting arrested in Indiana

by Kyle Jones

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man connected to a shooting in Wisconsin Dells that took place last week was arrested in Indiana.

Wisconsin Dells Police said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested by US Marshals in Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.

Police said the man is connected to a shooting that took place on March 30 in the 600 block of Vine Street. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

The names of the victims have not been released.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette, awaiting extradition.

