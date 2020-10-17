Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Associated Press by Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted a grisly claim of responsibility on social media minutes after the attack.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities have arrested nine suspects, including the teen’s grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother. Authorities say the teacher had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class. Islam prohibits images of the prophet, asserting that they lead to idolatry.

