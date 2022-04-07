Suspect in downtown homicide hospitalized, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in Madison’s first homicide of the year is in the hospital, sheriff’s office officials said Thursday.

In an email to News 3 Now, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer confirmed 25-year-old Amond Galtney has been admitted to a local hospital. Schaffer did not have any other information to share about his condition, including when and why he was admitted.

Galtney was charged earlier this week in connection to a deadly downtown shooting that left 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins Jr. dead. The 25-year-old faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Police took Galtney into custody Wednesday evening shortly after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. outside of the Dane County Jail.

