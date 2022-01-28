Suspect in Dodge Co. bank robbery arrested

by Logan Reigstad

NEOSHO, Wis. — A 43-year-old Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Dodge County earlier this week, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it arrested the man Thursday evening. He is accused of robbing the Horicon Bank in Neosho on Wednesday and is suspected to be connected to a robbery in Jefferson County as well.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide details about the robbery the man is suspected to be connected to in its county.

No one was hurt in the Dodge County robbery, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

It’s unclear how much money, if any, the robber took.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

