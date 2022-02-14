Suspect in custody after alleged Lyons stabbing, victim in stable condition

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

LYONS, Wis. — A suspect is in custody Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times.

Walworth County Sheriff’s officials said a 28-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds in the driveway of a Lyons home on W. Barry Drive just after 6:30 a.m.

A 25-year-old suspect was found at the home and arrested without incident. He faces a charge of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Officials said this was not a random act, and there is no danger to the community. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

