Suspect in Beloit shooting that injured man arrested

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — A man wanted in connection with a Beloit shooting was arrested Friday, Beloit Police announced.

Markis Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit was named a suspect after a 43-year-old man showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound on February 10.

Police said the shooting took place in the 500 block of 8th Street. Crenshaw was identified by community members.

He faces charges of 1st-degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, and probation violation.

