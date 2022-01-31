Suspect faces multiple charges in alleged hit and run, victim in critical condition

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash and armed himself before a standoff with police faces multiple charges, Madison police said.

Police said the 27-year-old was involved in a crash on Milwaukee Street at Stoughton Road. A 65-year-old woman involved in the crash is in critical condition.

The suspect allegedly ran from the scene to a home on Belmont Road. Police said he armed himself with a golf club and a knife and made threats to police. He was arrested after a standoff on a probation hold.

He faces multiple charges including OWI causing bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed, and criminal damage to property.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

